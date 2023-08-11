Is your child lead tested? Health Officials urge parents to make sure.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Health officials are urging parents to make sure their child is lead tested.

This is fueled by the Indiana Lead Free Initiative Act that was put into place this year.

The initiative requires healthcare providers to determine whether a child under the age of six has been lead tested, and if they haven’t, offer it to them.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, over half of the homes in Indiana were built before 1980, when they say builders likely used lead-based paint.

In Vanderburgh County, only 35 children were reported to have lead poisoning in 2022. In other Southwestern Indiana counties, including Dubois and Perry, zero cases were reported.

Indiana Department of Health Official, Paul Krievins, says this is because there hasn’t been enough testing to determine whether or not more children are being affected.

Krievins says lead testing is vital and that the younger your child is, the more detrimental lead poisoning can be to their development.

“Lead is Insidious. It looks like a lot of other things like ADD, ADHD and it can even appear as autism, because it doesn’t have a defined look,” said Krievins.

Currently there is no known cure for lead poisoning and the effects are life-long.

Here in the Tri-State, the Vanderburgh County Health Department follows 20 to 30 cases of lead-poisoning from year to year to help with remediation.

Administrator, Joe Gries, said “Any time we have an elevated blood lead level in a child, we make sure were checking on the families, we give them education on nutrition, we talk about coming into the home to do a risk assessment to make sure were finding those causes.”

Lead testing is most effective in children on to two years old and are comprised of a simple blood draw or prick that can save your child from a lifelong battle.

The Vanderburgh County Health Department offers lead testing by appointment.

You can make an appointment online or by calling (812) 435-2400.

