Holcomb declares disaster emergencies in Gibson and Spencer Counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - Governor Eric Holcomb has declared disaster emergencies in eight Indiana counties after the storms in late June.

[Click here to see the executive order]

The executive order shows the storms that hit June 25 and 26 caused widespread damage around Johnson and Martin Counties.

Just a few days later, on June 29, more storms hit, causing damage in Clay, Fountain, Gibson, Spencer, Vermillion, and Vigo Counties.

The storms left some people without power for several days.

In Oakland City, a person was trapped after mobile home was flipped.

The executive order allows those counties to get emergency help from the state.

