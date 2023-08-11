Birthday Club
Friday Sunrise Headlines

By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We’re learning new details about the dire situation in Hawaii.

We now know that more than 50 people are dead and the death toll only continues to rise.

It’s been one year since that deadly house explosion on Evansville’s Weinbach Avenue where 3 people lost their lives.

We hear from the victims’ families and first responders.

In Louisville things are off to a rocky start for the school year due to quote “a transportation disaster”.

Some kids didn’t get home from the first day of school until 9 p.m.

There’s a chance Tinsel-Town will soon be sparkling again.

The writers Guild of America and Hollywood studios are having a sit-down later today to continue negotiations.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

