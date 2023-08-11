Evansville family displaced one whole year after insurance denies pay for home damaged by Weinbach Ave. explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One whole year after the deadly Weinbach Avenue explosion, the Cardin family is still living out of a condo. Natalie Cardin said that’s because their insurance won’t pay to repair their home.

Their home sits directly behind the site of the blast, and Natalie Cardin told 14 News on the anniversary of the explosion that it incurred serious damage that day.

“[It’s] not liveable because of the structural damage that’s been done,” she explained.

The home has a tag from the Building Commission that states that only limited entry is allowed into the home.

Cardin said that won’t change until repairs are made, and repairs won’t be made until they have enough money from their insurance company.

“Our estimated cost to fix was $273,000 and insurance is only offering us $72,000,” she said. “There’s a big gap.”

She said the company told them to get their own engineer to come inspect the home if she wants to dispute their assessment. She said they had one company lined up, but it’s been three months since they heard from anyone.

She also said that the longer this goes on, the more unaffordable it becomes. Their condo’s rent budget just ran out.

“We have to start paying money on rent and mortgage now,” Cardin explained.

She said they also just miss their home.

“My daughter has never been back since then,” she said. “We drive by, and she goes, ‘Look it’s our old house.’ She says she wishes she could go back in time and make it not happen.”

14 News reached out to her insurance agent. The agent told us to reach out to the national company, and they have yet to respond.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.