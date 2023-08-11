Birthday Club
Easterseals launches ‘Ensure the Future’ campaign

By Josh Lucca
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Easterseals is asking for some help in ‘Ensuring the Future,’ a new campaign Easterseals officials are using to raise $5 million.

Easterseals officials say they hope to sustain and expand psychology services for area children and families.

Officials say they have about 75 percent of their goal raised, they just need some help to get to the end.

”Every family is affected by mental health issues in some way,” said vice president of the Department of Psychology and Wellness, Jim Schroeder. “Whether it’s you personally or it’s a sibling, or any other family member. So I think thats the great thing about today that we really reach out to our community and say please help us cause we know it’s important and we need to do much more.”

Click here for more information on how to donate.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

