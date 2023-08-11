Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Dunkin’ to release spiked iced coffee and tea line, report says

Dunkin' is planning on launching new spiked iced tea and iced coffee collection, according to a...
Dunkin' is planning on launching new spiked iced tea and iced coffee collection, according to a USA Today report.(Dunkin')
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Spiked drinks are having a moment, and Dunkin’ wants in.

USA Today reports the Massachusetts donut and coffee chain is launching a line of boozy iced coffee and teas.

It’s called Dunkin’ Spiked, and it looks to offer Dunkin’ fans a different kind of buzz.

There is no date on when it will be available, and depending on the state, it will only be available where alcohol can be sold.

According to USA Today, the coffee flavors include original, caramel, mocha and vanilla, and will have 6% alcohol by volume.

The tea flavors include slightly sweet, half & half, strawberry dragonfruit and mango pineapple. They will have 5% alcohol by volume.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hopkins County man killed in semi truck accident identified
Highway 57 accident
2 hospitalized after serious crash on Hwy. 57
Owensboro restaurant officially closing its doors after 74 years
Owensboro restaurant officially closing its doors after 74 years
Toyota Boshoku incident
Cause of death released for victim involved in Toyota Boshoku incident
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
Former OPS superintendent still in jail after posting bond

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at...
Judge warns of limits to what Trump can say about election case, agrees to limited protective order
Jasper Strassenfest 2023 winning Half Pot number announced
Jasper Strassenfest 2023 winning Half Pot number announced
File - A man maneuvers a lift at S. Katzman Produce at the Hunts Point Produce Market on Nov....
Wholesale inflation in US edged up in July from low levels
A 450-pound black bear delighted visitors at a Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee by frolicking in...
Bubble bath! Bear frolics delightfully in suds