Dozens of dead fish wash up on Newburgh riverfront

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is looking into reports of dead fish in the Ohio River along the Newburgh riverfront.

When our crew checked it out Friday, we could see more than 50 of them.

DNR officials tells us they, along with IDEM are aware and looking into it.

They remind people to report any such sightings directly to DNR.

You can do that here.

(We are working to add the images from our crew)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.