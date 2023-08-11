Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Dozens of dead fish wash up on Newburgh riverfront

Generic Water
Generic Water(WLUC)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is looking into reports of dead fish in the Ohio River along the Newburgh riverfront.

When our crew checked it out Friday, we could see more than 50 of them.

DNR officials tells us they, along with IDEM are aware and looking into it.

They remind people to report any such sightings directly to DNR.

You can do that here.

(We are working to add the images from our crew)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hopkins County man killed in semi truck accident identified
Highway 57 accident
2 hospitalized after serious crash on Hwy. 57
Owensboro restaurant officially closing its doors after 74 years
Owensboro restaurant officially closing its doors after 74 years
Toyota Boshoku incident
Cause of death released for victim involved in Toyota Boshoku incident
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
Former OPS superintendent still in jail after posting bond

Latest News

Owensboro parks to temporarily close for asphalt maintenance
Owensboro parks to temporarily close for asphalt maintenance
Cassandria Roy
Police: Infant found malnourished, mom on drugs during arrest
Mykill Puckett and Holly Jones
Webster Co. baby flown to hospital, parents arrested
Overturned mobile home in Gibson Co.
Holcomb declares disaster emergencies in Gibson and Spencer Counties