Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

The Children’s Place recalls some jeans for potential choking risks

Anyone with the jeans can return them to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund.
Anyone with the jeans can return them to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund.(Phillip Pessar / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Children’s Place is recalling two styles of baby and toddler jeans for a potential choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been reports of metal snaps falling off the jeans, posing a risk to young children.

The recall involves baby and toddler boy basic stretch and straight leg jeans sold in sizes 6-9M to 5T with the following style and vendor numbers:

Style WashStyle NumberVendor Number
Dustbowl Wash30223417000541
Telford30223427000541

The style and vendor numbers can be found on a sewn-in, side-seam label inside the jeans near the left pocket.

Anyone with the jeans can return them to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund.

The style and vendor numbers can be found on a sewn-in, side-seam label inside the jeans near...
The style and vendor numbers can be found on a sewn-in, side-seam label inside the jeans near the left pocket.(The Children's Place)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hopkins County man killed in semi truck accident identified
Highway 57 accident
2 hospitalized after serious crash on Hwy. 57
Owensboro restaurant officially closing its doors after 74 years
Owensboro restaurant officially closing its doors after 74 years
Toyota Boshoku incident
Cause of death released for victim involved in Toyota Boshoku incident
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
Former OPS superintendent still in jail after posting bond

Latest News

Police are seeking help from the community in search for a missing Maryland elementary school...
Police seek help locating missing teacher
File - A man maneuvers a lift at S. Katzman Produce at the Hunts Point Produce Market on Nov....
Wholesale inflation in US edged up in July from low levels
All EVSC students officially back in class
All EVSC students officially back in class
Warmer temperatures and more rain make it easier for mosquitoes, the vectors responsible for...
Scientists concerned climate change may help spread of West Nile virus