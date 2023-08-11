Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Amber Alert canceled for 2-year-old abducted during home invasion

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted during a...
An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted during a home invasion in Missouri.(NCMEC)
By Rheanna Wachter and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted during a home invasion in Missouri.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 2-year-old Aaliya Abernathy was last seen at the 11000 block of Marbella Drive.

Troopers say Aaliya was abducted by two men wearing ski masks during a home invasion after an assault.

Troopers canceled the alert Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hopkins County man killed in semi truck accident identified
Coroner called to crash at Division and Mary Street
Victim identified in crash at intersection of Division and Mary Street
Highway 57 accident
2 hospitalized after serious crash on Hwy. 57
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Crews called to rollover crash on Green Street in Henderson
Toyota Boshoku incident
Cause of death released for victim involved in Toyota Boshoku incident

Latest News

The Cardins are still only allowed limited entry to their home.
Evansville family displaced one whole year after insurance denies pay for home damaged by Weinbach Ave. explosion
Maui fire
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires now at 53 as frantic search for survivors continues
Amy Word
New dates set in EVSC board member Amy Word’s case
Johnny Hardwick, a voice actor known for "King of the Hill," has died.
Johnny Hardwick, voice actor known for ‘King of the Hill,’ dies