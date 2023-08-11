Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

All EVSC students officially back in class

All EVSC students officially back in class
By Steve Mehling and Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening Friday, all EVSC students, regardless of last name, are going back to class.

This means over 22,000 students across Vanderburgh County are now back in school.

Our 14 News reporter Steve Mehling was live this morning as students made their arrival.

You can watch some of that coverage in the video above.

We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hopkins County man killed in semi truck accident identified
Highway 57 accident
2 hospitalized after serious crash on Hwy. 57
Owensboro restaurant officially closing its doors after 74 years
Owensboro restaurant officially closing its doors after 74 years
Toyota Boshoku incident
Cause of death released for victim involved in Toyota Boshoku incident
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
Former OPS superintendent still in jail after posting bond

Latest News

New Victory Theatre sign lighting set for Friday night
New Victory Theatre sign lighting set for Friday night
Owensboro Riverpark Center’s Exec. Director leaves position
Owensboro Riverpark Center’s Exec. Director leaves position
8/11 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
All EVSC students officially back in class
All EVSC students officially back in class