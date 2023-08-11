On Alert: Saturday Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly to mostly sunny and humid as high temps climb into the upper 80s. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms late as the lows drop into the lower 70s.

Saturday, partly sunny with a 50% chance of thunderstorms as high temps remain in the upper 80s. There is a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms. The primary concern is damaging winds.

Sunday, partly sunny with a 30% chance of afternoon thunderstorms as high temperatures remain in the upper 80s. Sunday night, showers and thunderstorms developing late as lows drop into the lower 70s. A few severe thunderstorms are possible late Sunday night through Monday morning.

