Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

On alert for the possibility of strong storms tonight

WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Robinson Miles
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our temperature will peak near 90° today with mostly sunny skies overhead. Clouds will roll in this evening, bringing with them scattered storms which have the potential to become severe.

Those storms will stretch into Saturday morning. At that time they also have a chance of becoming severe, and the most likely hazards are damaging wind and hail if they do.

Sunday will have mostly clear conditions during the day but isolated showers will move in that evening.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hopkins County man killed in semi truck accident identified
Highway 57 accident
2 hospitalized after serious crash on Hwy. 57
Owensboro restaurant officially closing its doors after 74 years
Owensboro restaurant officially closing its doors after 74 years
Toyota Boshoku incident
Cause of death released for victim involved in Toyota Boshoku incident
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
Former OPS superintendent still in jail after posting bond

Latest News

8/11 14 First Alert Sunrise
8/11 14 First Alert Sunrise
8/11 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
8/11 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
14 First Alert Forecast
On Alert: Saturday Storms
8/10 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
8/10 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast