On alert for the possibility of strong storms tonight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our temperature will peak near 90° today with mostly sunny skies overhead. Clouds will roll in this evening, bringing with them scattered storms which have the potential to become severe.

Those storms will stretch into Saturday morning. At that time they also have a chance of becoming severe, and the most likely hazards are damaging wind and hail if they do.

Sunday will have mostly clear conditions during the day but isolated showers will move in that evening.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.