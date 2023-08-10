Weinbach neighbors still rebuilding after explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One year after the house explosion that killed three people and damaged 39 homes, some neighbors say they are still rebuilding and repairing damage.

The 1010 Weinbach Avenue lot where the house was located now sits empty alongside two other empty lots where houses once stood.

Several houses across the street that were red-tagged for being unfit for occupancy after the incident still await demolition by the owners.

Diane Barth is one of the neighbors in the area who has never left, despite her home suffering severe damage in the blast.

Barth said she had to have her entire ceiling replaced after the incident, a job she said that local contractors were not even able to get to until January of this year because of high demand.

Barth said she remembers the day of the explosion well. She recounted her dishes falling out of cabinets, pictures tumbling off the walls and the sound of her ceiling fans crashing to the ground.

Barth said her first instinct was to run outside of the house.

And while there are several empty houses on the street since the explosion, one developer, Justin Stark said he is buying some of the yellow-tagged homes to restore them.

He said his company HomeVenture is working on getting a home adjacent to the 1010 lot ready to rent out.

According to Stark, the old owner of the house was ready to demolish it before he bought it.

“Pretty much his alternative was that he was looking at was just knocking down the house just looking at the amount of work that was required to get it back up to a live-able state,” he said.

However, Stark said he was initially hesitant to invest so much in an area scarred by a house explosion.

“The only thing that will really make people feel comfortable to move back is time. In a couple years, it won’t be as on top of everyone’s mind as they drive through the area,” he said.

