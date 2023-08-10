VHS hosting free vaccine clinic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Later this month, the Vanderburgh Humane Society will be hosting a free vaccine clinic.

On Monday, August 21, in partnership with Petco Love, VHS will provide the DAPP-v canine and H-C-P Feline vaccines.

The vaccinations will be at VHS from noon to 4 p.m. and is first come first serve.

Puppies and kittens must be at least six weeks old, adult dogs must be leashed and cats must be in carriers.

Puppies that are not fully vaccinated must be carried.

VHS is located on Millner Industrial Drive in Evansville.

