VHS hosting free vaccine clinic

Vanderburgh Humane Society hosting free vaccine clinic
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Later this month, the Vanderburgh Humane Society will be hosting a free vaccine clinic.

On Monday, August 21, in partnership with Petco Love, VHS will provide the DAPP-v canine and H-C-P Feline vaccines.

The vaccinations will be at VHS from noon to 4 p.m. and is first come first serve.

Puppies and kittens must be at least six weeks old, adult dogs must be leashed and cats must be in carriers.

Puppies that are not fully vaccinated must be carried.

VHS is located on Millner Industrial Drive in Evansville.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

