Unsettled pattern returns for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Thursday provided a break in the cloudy/stormy weather as sunshine returned and highs climbed into the 80s. Friday will be warm and humid with some scattered storms developing in the evening and a high of 88. Scattered storms possible on Saturday, especially in the afternoon. A few storms may become strong with damaging winds and hail. Sunday will be partly sunny with a high in the lower 90s. More showers and storms on the way late Sunday into Monday. Dry weather takes over by next Tuesday and will hold through most of the work week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.