UE holds groundbreaking ceremony for Lincoln Commons

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for a new student housing apartment complex, Lincoln Commons.

Demolition of the site originally began in November 2022, and foundation work started in March.

When completed, the four-story building located on campus at the corner of Weinbach Avenue and Lincoln Avenue will house approximately 123 upperclassman students.

All four levels will include a total of 55 units with a mix of one, two, and four-bedroom options. Each apartment will include a full kitchen with appliances, washer and dryer, full size beds, couches, chairs, and desks.

The first level of Lincoln Commons will feature an approximately 3,500 square foot restaurant with outdoor patio.

An 87 spaced parking lot will also be developed across the street, just south of Lincoln Avenue.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the continued growth and development of the University of Evansville. With its prime location at the corner of Weinbach Avenue and Lincoln Avenue, we are excited that Lincoln Commons will offer a modern and comfortable home for over 100 upperclassman students,” said University President, Christopher Pietruszkiewicz. “I look forward to the day when we welcome our students to their new home at Lincoln Commons, and witness firsthand the positive impact it will have on their personal and academic growth.”

The project is expected to be completed by August 2024, just in time for the start of the academic year.

