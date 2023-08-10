Traffic Alert: Road closure at Vann, Bellemeade Ave. intersection due to crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central dispatch confirms there is a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Vann and Bellemeade Avenue.

They say that call came in around 6:10 a.m.

Officials say a utility pole was knocked down, and is in the middle of the road. The road is partially closed because of the stop light being hit.

