Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Traffic Alert: Road closure at Vann, Bellemeade Ave. intersection due to crash

WFIE Traffic Alert
WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central dispatch confirms there is a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Vann and Bellemeade Avenue.

They say that call came in around 6:10 a.m.

Officials say a utility pole was knocked down, and is in the middle of the road. The road is partially closed because of the stop light being hit.

Our 14 News team is working to learn more about the situation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner called to crash at Division and Mary Street
Victim identified in crash at intersection of Division and Mary Street
Hopkins County man killed in semi truck accident identified
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Crews called to rollover crash on Green Street in Henderson
KY Hwy 351 expected to be open for school traffic
KY Hwy 351 open for morning, afternoon traffic
Foundation for Excellence awards multiple Owensboro schools mini-grants
Owensboro Public Schools awarded over $27k in mini-grants

Latest News

Traffic Alert: Semi goes off road temporarily closing SR 65, 350 S.
Part of Stringtown closed for water main install
Part of Stringtown closed for water main install
Part of Stringtown closed for water main install
Part of Stringtown closed for water main install
Road back open after semi hits train bridge
Road back open after semi hits train bridge in Henderson