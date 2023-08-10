Birthday Club
Thursday Sunrise Headlines

8/10 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Thursday marks one year since a house explosion on Evansville North Weinbach Avenue killed three people, and left dozens of homes damaged.

After nearly a decade, the choir and drama programs are officially back at several Ohio County Schools.

That’s all thanks to an alumni’s passion for the program.

Multiple wildfires have broken out in Hawaii.

Hundreds of structures have been destroyed and the death toll continues to rise.

We are learning more information about the man FBI agents shot and killed in Utah, after he allegedly made death threats against President Biden.

The shooting happened just hours before President Biden landed in that state.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

