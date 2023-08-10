Thursday marks 1 year since Weinbach Ave. house explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday marks one year since a house explosion on Evansville’s North Weinbach Avenue killed three people, and left dozens of homes damaged.

Officials with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security saying a leaking gas line was the cause of the explosion.

Today, the lot sits empty, and lots around it the same.

