Thursday marks 1 year since Weinbach Ave. house explosion

Thursday marks 1 year since Weinbach Ave. house explosion
By Steve Mehling and Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday marks one year since a house explosion on Evansville’s North Weinbach Avenue killed three people, and left dozens of homes damaged.

Officials with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security saying a leaking gas line was the cause of the explosion.

Today, the lot sits empty, and lots around it the same.

Our 14 News Reporter Steve Mehling is live on North Weinbach Avenue.

He will be bringing updates throughout the morning.

You can watch his most recent update in the video above.

