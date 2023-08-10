Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Schweitzer Fest in full swing in Tell City

Opening ceremony at Tell City Schweitzer Fest
Opening ceremony at Tell City Schweitzer Fest(Source: Tell City Schweitzer Fest Facebook)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Schweitzer Fest started Wednesday in Tell City.

It’s the 65th year for the event.

New this year is their first ever half pot. As of this Thursday morning, it was up to more than $18,000.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LIVE TOTAL

CLICK HERE FOR RULES AND PRICE INFORMATION

Tickets are available in the City Hall basement.

The talent show is Thursday night at 6 p.m.

There’s also live music, including Blackford Creek Band at 8:30 p.m.

Here’s at look at Wednesday night’s pie eating contest:

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hopkins County man killed in semi truck accident identified
Coroner called to crash at Division and Mary Street
Victim identified in crash at intersection of Division and Mary Street
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Crews called to rollover crash on Green Street in Henderson
KY Hwy 351 expected to be open for school traffic
KY Hwy 351 open for morning, afternoon traffic
Lincoln State Park beach closed to swimming
Lincoln State Park beach closed to swimming

Latest News

Owensboro restaurant officially closing its doors after 74 years
Owensboro restaurant officially closing its doors after 74 years
19-year-old KC Stark
Evansville man accused of sexual misconduct with 2 minors
WFIE Traffic Alert
Dispatch: Traffic light out at Lloyd, Wabash Ave.
Thursday marks 1 year since Weinbach Ave. house explosion
Thursday marks 1 year since Weinbach Ave. house explosion