Schweitzer Fest in full swing in Tell City

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Schweitzer Fest started Wednesday in Tell City.

It’s the 65th year for the event.

New this year is their first ever half pot. As of this Thursday morning, it was up to more than $18,000.

Tickets are available in the City Hall basement.

The talent show is Thursday night at 6 p.m.

There’s also live music, including Blackford Creek Band at 8:30 p.m.

Here’s at look at Wednesday night’s pie eating contest:

