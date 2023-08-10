P.M. Clearing

Birthday Club
5/11 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Byron Douglas
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This morning, stubborn clouds with a few spotty showers as lows drop into the upper 60s. Becoming partly sunny during the afternoon as high temperatures remain below normal in the lower 80s. Tonight, clearing skies as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Friday, mostly sunny and humid as high temps climb into the upper 80s.   Tonight, it will be partly cloudy and humid as the lows drop into the lower 70s.

Saturday, partly sunny with a 40% chance of thunderstorms as high temps remain in the upper 80s. There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms.

WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 4 p.m. 8.9.23
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 10 p.m. 8.9.23
8/9 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
