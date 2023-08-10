Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

PBR Challenger Series coming to Owensboro Sportscenter

PNR Challenger Series and Bulls & Gouls coming to Owensboro
PNR Challenger Series and Bulls & Gouls coming to Owensboro(press release)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Rally Point Events say they are bringing a professional PBR Challenger Series to Owensboro Sportscenter on October 14.

They say this will be the last stop on the Challenger Series before the Finals.

This event will be on live television.

We’re told the PBR Bulls and Ghouls, which will be Halloween themed, will bring the best bull riders in the world to Owensboro.

Officials say proceeds raised from the Owensboro PBR will go directly back to the community to buy shoes for kids in need as well as help local veterans.

The event will also be in honor of Bill Murphy, a beloved local farmer and a great member of agriculture community.

Tickets available at www.owensboropbr.com or the Owensboro Sportscenter box office.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hopkins County man killed in semi truck accident identified
Coroner called to crash at Division and Mary Street
Victim identified in crash at intersection of Division and Mary Street
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Crews called to rollover crash on Green Street in Henderson
KY Hwy 351 expected to be open for school traffic
KY Hwy 351 open for morning, afternoon traffic
Lincoln State Park beach closed to swimming
Lincoln State Park beach closed to swimming

Latest News

Lincoln Commons Groundbreaking
UE holds groundbreaking ceremony for Lincoln Commons
812 Day
‘812′ Day deals happening Saturday at Evansville businesses
2022 City of Evansville Christmas tree
Evansville looking for city’s Christmas Tree
Opening ceremony at Tell City Schweitzer Fest
Schweitzer Fest in full swing in Tell City