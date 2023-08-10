PBR Challenger Series coming to Owensboro Sportscenter

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Rally Point Events say they are bringing a professional PBR Challenger Series to Owensboro Sportscenter on October 14.

They say this will be the last stop on the Challenger Series before the Finals.

This event will be on live television.

We’re told the PBR Bulls and Ghouls, which will be Halloween themed, will bring the best bull riders in the world to Owensboro.

Officials say proceeds raised from the Owensboro PBR will go directly back to the community to buy shoes for kids in need as well as help local veterans.

The event will also be in honor of Bill Murphy, a beloved local farmer and a great member of agriculture community.

Tickets available at www.owensboropbr.com or the Owensboro Sportscenter box office.

