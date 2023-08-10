Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Owensboro restaurant officially closing its doors after 74 years

Owensboro restaurant officially closing its doors after 74 years
Owensboro restaurant officially closing its doors after 74 years(wfie)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Country Ham says this week will be its last.

According to a social media post, the family-styled restaurant is closing after 74 years of service.

Restaurant officials say the business has not been the same since Covid-19, and with food costs on the rise, “its been a losing battle.”

They say Sunday, August 8 will be their last day open.

The Country Ham will be open Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Saturday, they will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The restaurant will only serve breakfast on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hopkins County man killed in semi truck accident identified
Coroner called to crash at Division and Mary Street
Victim identified in crash at intersection of Division and Mary Street
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Crews called to rollover crash on Green Street in Henderson
KY Hwy 351 expected to be open for school traffic
KY Hwy 351 open for morning, afternoon traffic
Lincoln State Park beach closed to swimming
Lincoln State Park beach closed to swimming

Latest News

Opening ceremony at Tell City Schweitzer Fest
Schweitzer Fest in full swing in Tell City
19-year-old KC Stark
Evansville man accused of sexual misconduct with 2 minors
WFIE Traffic Alert
Dispatch: Traffic light out at Lloyd, Wabash Ave.
Thursday marks 1 year since Weinbach Ave. house explosion
Thursday marks 1 year since Weinbach Ave. house explosion