North Posey High School Football Preview

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - For most teams this offseason, the main focus has been integrating new players, and filling the spots of those who graduated. But for the North Posey Vikings, that’s not the case.

“Having everybody back, we feel like we’re ahead of the game right now,” said Head Coach Waylon Schenk. “We’ve got a lot more in than we would have in the past at this time of the year because we do return so many guys and they’re familiar with the scheme and the system that we run.”

After two straight 9-3 seasons and back-to-back sectional losses to Mater Dei, the roster continuity gives the Vikings a chance to get over that hump.

“Coaches have been preaching to us all year that we have to bring intensity to practice and the weight room,” said Senior Jackson Graff. “We know we have the talent, we have the guys coming back, but we’ve got to put the hard work in on the practice field to get what we want in the game.”

North Posey is also aiming to switch things up on offense.

“I think it starts with our Quarterback, Liam Stone,” said Coach Schenk. “Last year, we became a little one dimensional with our run game. I’ve seen a huge growth out of him in the passing game, and that’s him and that’s our receivers working really well together. And moving some guys around to give him some more options.”

Senior Center Caige Christie has seen that growth from Senior Quarterback, Liam Stone, first hand.

“His confidence, it’s grown so much,” said Christie. “You can just tell in his passes, and I’m super happy for him and I’m ready to see him this year.”

Clearly the snapper and signal caller are on the same page. Stone himself echoed the same changes.

“Last year, I definitely didn’t have a lot of confidence,” said Stone. “I was a bit self-conscious. Now, I feel a lot more confident and a bit more poised and under control.”

Coach Schenk has seen great progress from his squad as they hope to reach a new level of success.

“When you get into playing for championships and you get into trying to reach the lofty expectations that we have this year, games come down to one or two plays and one or two possessions,” said Coach Schenk. “Our guys are figuring that out.”

North Posey begins the season at Mt. Vernon.

