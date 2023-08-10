New bus routes begin at Henderson Co. Schools

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - After some concern regarding bus routes for South Heights Elementary School, school began Wednesday, and students were transported.

Emmalyn Vasquez-Montejo is in Fourth grade and told 14 News she’s an old pro at riding on school buses.

“I like to see stuff out the window and get to know more people on the bus,” she said.

On Wednesday, she got to try the new route.

“It was cool,” she said. “I get to see like more things around.”

Henderson Area Rapid Transit buses are now picking up students at two different stops along Powell Street.

Vasquez-Montejo’s aunt Amanda Montejo said that dropping the kids off was pretty smooth, and the H.A.R.T. drivers made a good impression.

“They were nice and introduced themselves and let them on the bus to look around and stuff,” she said.

Last week, they had been told their area was going to be a walking zone. Montejo said she’s glad it didn’t come to that.

“I like when they’re around more kids,” she explained.

In the afternoon, it’s back to the same spot to pick them up from a school bus driven by a certified county driver.

Amanda said so far it’s convenient, but more importantly the kids still get to socialize.

Those routes will continue as long as the city can sustain it or until the school gets more bus drivers. The district is hiring and welcomes applications.

