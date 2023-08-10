Mayor Winnecke reflects on tragic Weinbach home explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is remembering a tragic day in recent Evansville history that sent shockwaves through the city and left three people dead.

One year ago, a home on Weinbach Avenue exploded and left the landscape of an entire neighborhood forever changed.

Mayor Winnecke spoke with 14 News, reflecting on how he tried to comfort neighbors on the day they’ll never forget.

”I walked up and down the street and talked, or listened, to neighbors,” he says. “I hugged a lot of neighbors, and I was there for neighbors. I think it was important for them to see their mayor cared what was happening in their neighborhood. Several folks I just hugged and listened to their stories and heard what it meant to them.”

Officials with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security ruled the explosion an accident, pointing towards a leaking gas line as the cause.

