Local businesses donating pickleball equipment to fire departments

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening tomorrow, two Evansville businesses are giving back to the fire departments they say helped save their businesses.

Escalade Sports and Evansville Garage Doors is donating pickleball equipment to all fourteen firehouses within the Evansville Fire Department.

This is a ‘thank you’ for their efforts in putting out both the Morton Avenue Warehouse fire that happened last October and the Garvin warehouse fire that broke out on New Years Eve.

They’ll be donating pickleball paddles, portable pickleball nets and packs of pickleballs tomorrow at 10 a.m. in front of Station 1.

