Kendall-Perkins Spraypark closing this weekend
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials in Owensboro say Kendall-Perkins Spraypark will be closed this weekend.

Officials say the Art Guild and Fine Arts Museum are painting a section of the mural wall Saturday.

The spray park will be closed during that time and will reopen Monday.

Officials say the spray parks at Legion and Smothers Parks will still be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

