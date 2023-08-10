‘I’ll never forget that day’: Crews remember Weinbach house explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been one year since the deadly house explosion on Evansville’s Weinbach Avenue.

Three people were killed and dozens of homes damaged.

American Red Cross was just one of many organizations that had crews on scene on that tragic afternoon and the days following.

A year later, families of the house explosion victims are still mourning.

The crews who responded are also still haunted by the memory.

“I’ll never forget that day because when that explosion happened, we actually felt our building shake on Stockwell Road at the Red Cross. We knew something happened immediately,” said American Red Cross Southwest Indiana Executive Director Beth Sweeney.

Then, the calls came in.

“Oh my gosh a house just exploded on Weinbach,” said one 911 call.

“What makes you think a house exploded? Because there’s debris everywhere,” said another 911 call.

“I just saw a bunch of debris going higher than the trees,” said a third 911 call.

Sweeney says they responded as fast as they could in less than two hours.

“We were on scene providing drinks and food for those first responders. We knew really quick that evacuations were starting and there would be many residents who needed a place to go,” Sweeney said.

With American Red Cross being 90% volunteer-based, Sweeney says she’s proud with how they responded.

“Red Cross did what we always do, we carried out our mission to alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies,” she said.

She’s not just happy with their efforts, but with the response from the community too.

“We saw so many community partners and restaurants and people in this community come together to support one another during there biggest time of need and that makes me really proud,” Sweeney said.

It’s a story they hoped would never happen, but she says they’re grateful they were there to help.

