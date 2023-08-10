Hopkins County man killed in semi truck accident identified

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say a crash in Caldwell County claimed the life of a 23-year-old Hopkins County man.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities were called to a crash on I-69 near the 87 mile marker.

Investigators revealed Erik L. Putman of Nortonville was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on I-69 when he struck the rear of a freightliner on the side of the road.

The Caldwell County Coroner says Putman died during the accident. We’re told the investigation is ongoing.

