Hopkins County man killed in semi truck accident identified

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say a crash in Caldwell County claimed the life of a 23-year-old Hopkins County man.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities were called to a crash on I-69 near the 87 mile marker.

Investigators revealed Erik L. Putman of Nortonville was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on I-69 when he struck the rear of a freightliner on the side of the road.

The Caldwell County Coroner says Putman died during the accident. We’re told the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

