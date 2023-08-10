Fire and EMS reflect on deadly house explosion one year ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One year later, the same men and women who were first on scene of a house explosion on Weinbach Avenue in Evansville sit and reflect on what happened.

“We were never dispatched. The explosion was so close we actually felt it,” says Captain Michael Whitledge.

Private Aaron Bigge remembers, “we saw, felt more than saw, right at first that there was a blast.”

“A thousand things run through your mind, everything from terrorist attack to plane crash to large accident, we had no idea,” says Lieutenant Tony Kirsch.

“I could hear Bigge’s voice. I couldn’t make out what he said, but I knew something happened very close and that it wasn’t good,” says Private Stephen Smith.

The four men of Fire Station Four were first on scene when 1010 N Weinbach exploded on August 10.

It’s a scene their Chief, Mike Connelly, remembers well.

“In the years I’ve been on the job, we’ve had house explosions called in where it wasn’t a house explosion, it was a tire blow out or an aerosol can. So for a slight fraction of a second, I thought, ‘hopefully it’s not a real house explosion,’” says Connelly.

No such luck, and 45 seconds after the boom Station Four was on-scene, immediately securing the area and looking for anybody who needed their help.

It wouldn’t be long before the four men were no longer by themselves.

EMT Baili Byrer remembers, “we were the first truck on scene.”

“I was like the third or fourth truck on scene,” says fellow EMT Megan Berg.

James Dimarco, the Operations Supervisor with AMR says ,“I had taken my stuff off the truck and sat it down in my office, and we felt the building shake which told us there was something going on. So I sit down my personal bag and grabbed my go bag or my work bag, and went back out and got in a truck and was ready to go when we were dispatched.”

Quickly joined by AMR, Police, and other surrounding units, it became a collaborative effort to work down a checklist of what needed to be done, but with the haste required of such a chaotic situation.

“Me and my partner just kind of looked at each other because it was my fourth shift of FTO, so I was still in training, new to the streets,” says Byrer, “it looked like it had snowed. There was so much debris. When we were bringing out cot, I was kicking stuff out of the way, moving pieces of wood, pieces of house.”

As day turned to night and the following days arrived, even more help poured in with the Red Cross and State Fire Marshal setting up command posts on Weinbach Avenue.

As for the men and women of Station Four and our local EMA, it’s not something they say they’ll never forget.

“I’ve been here for almost four years, and it was definitely one of the larger events that I’ve worked,” says Berg.

“For as far as the eye could see, you could see damage,” says Smith.

However, it is something they can look back on with pride.

“I think that everybody did a fantastic job in responding and just working together and getting what we needed to do done,” says Byrer.

“Our connections with our partnering agencies are certainly stronger. In my role as a supervisor, I’ve spent a lot more time interfacing with the fire department and the police department and their leadership teams to prepare for the next big event,” says Dimarco, “that’s really what it’s about, is making sure that the day-to-day operations happen, but that when the huge event happens or the enormous event happens, that you’re prepared for those as well.”

