Family still looking for home 1 year after explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many families that live off of North Weinbach were forced to move, that includes Rebecca Gonzalez.

She lived two doors down from the explosion.

The building commission deemed her home uninhabitable.

Gonzalez lost many of her belongings during the explosion, and her job soon after.

Now, a year later, she’s still putting her life back together with the help of her community.

“There isn’t anything that can’t be worked through. There isn’t anything that can’t be overcome when a community that is as strong as this one comes together to support each other and have understanding that things happen. Crazy things happen,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says she is still looking for a home for her and her family.

