Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Family still looking for home 1 year after explosion

Family still looking for home 1 year after explosion
By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many families that live off of North Weinbach were forced to move, that includes Rebecca Gonzalez.

She lived two doors down from the explosion.

The building commission deemed her home uninhabitable.

Gonzalez lost many of her belongings during the explosion, and her job soon after.

Now, a year later, she’s still putting her life back together with the help of her community.

“There isn’t anything that can’t be worked through. There isn’t anything that can’t be overcome when a community that is as strong as this one comes together to support each other and have understanding that things happen. Crazy things happen,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says she is still looking for a home for her and her family.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hopkins County man killed in semi truck accident identified
Coroner called to crash at Division and Mary Street
Victim identified in crash at intersection of Division and Mary Street
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Crews called to rollover crash on Green Street in Henderson
KY Hwy 351 expected to be open for school traffic
KY Hwy 351 open for morning, afternoon traffic
Lincoln State Park beach closed to swimming
Lincoln State Park beach closed to swimming

Latest News

‘I’ll never forget that day’: Crews remember Weinbach house explosion
‘I’ll never forget that day’: Crews remember Weinbach house explosion
UE holds groundbreaking ceremony for Lincoln Commons
UE holds groundbreaking ceremony for Lincoln Commons
Evansville man accused of sexual misconduct with 2 minors
Evansville man accused of sexual misconduct with 2 minors
Family still looking for home 1 year after explosion
Family still looking for home 1 year after explosion