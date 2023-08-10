Birthday Club
Evansville man accused of sexual misconduct with 2 minors

By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is accused of inappropriate contact with two young teenagers.

19-year-old KC Stark is facing two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

An affidavit shows Stark was arrested after the victims reported the incidents to Holly’s House.

Police say both situations took place at parties.

Stark was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

19-year-old KC Stark
19-year-old KC Stark(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

