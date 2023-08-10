Birthday Club
Evansville looking for city’s Christmas Tree

By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville is on a mission to find the annual Christmas tree.

Officials say they are looking for a solid evergreen tree, taller than 20 feet, and firm on all sides.

It will be on display in front of the Civic Center during the holidays.

If you have a tree you would like to donate, call the office at 812-436-4962.

Officials say they’ll plant a new tree in its place if you would like.

Mayor Winnecke and Deputy Mayor Shcaefer made a video about it.

