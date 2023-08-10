Evansville family honors explosion victims one year later

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The families of the explosion victims set up flower arrangements Thursday morning as a way to honor where their houses used to be.

For some members of Charlie and Martina Hite’s family, Thursday was their first time stopping where their house used to stand since the two died in an explosion.

”It just looked like there was never a house here and I don’t want them forgotten,” said Nila Hite, Charlie’s Stepmother. “Remember Charlie’s heart, Martina’s heart. They loved everybody. They loved me, and I’m not easy to love.”

They say it was a day of mixed emotions. On one hand, they say they’ve received a lot of support and kindness from many people, some of whom were strangers. Of course, that doesn’t outweigh how sad they are not to have Charlie and Martina with them.

They tell us they think about Charlie and Martina whenever they drive past, and no matter what happens to this space, they’ll never forget what happened here.

”I mean, it will always be a memorial to us, 1010 Weinbach,” said Hite. “It will always be a memorial.”

As the family remembers the members they’ve lost, they say they linger on pleasant memories and struggle at times with regrets, wishing they had spent their time together more wisely.

”We’re holding family a little bit closer every day since then,” said Hite.

In picking a floral arrangement, the family says they picked the colors especially for Charlie and Martina. For Martina, purple, her favorite color; for Charlie, red and blue, for IU and the Colts.

