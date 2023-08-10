Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Dispatch: Traffic light out at Lloyd, Wabash Ave.

WFIE Traffic Alert
WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central dispatch confirms the traffic light is flashing red in all directions at the Lloyd Expressway and Wabash Avenue.

Officials say the Indiana Department of Transportation has been notified about the issue.

At this time, it is unknown how long the light will be down for.

Traffic is backing up in the area.

We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hopkins County man killed in semi truck accident identified
Coroner called to crash at Division and Mary Street
Victim identified in crash at intersection of Division and Mary Street
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Crews called to rollover crash on Green Street in Henderson
KY Hwy 351 expected to be open for school traffic
KY Hwy 351 open for morning, afternoon traffic
Foundation for Excellence awards multiple Owensboro schools mini-grants
Owensboro Public Schools awarded over $27k in mini-grants

Latest News

Traffic Alert: Road closure at Vann, Bellemeade Ave. intersection due to crash
Traffic Alert: Road closure at Vann, Bellemeade Ave. intersection due to crash
Traffic Alert: Road closure at Vann, Bellemeade Ave. intersection due to crash
Traffic Alert: Road closure at Vann, Bellemeade Ave. intersection due to crash
Traffic Alert: Semi goes off road temporarily closing SR 65, 350 S.
Part of Stringtown closed for water main install
Part of Stringtown closed for water main install