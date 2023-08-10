Daviess County High School Football Preview

DAVIESS CO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Panthers have managed to string together back to back above .500 seasons, going 7-5 last year. But in order to repeat that feat again this season, they’re going to need plenty of new faces to step up.

“We’re definitely young and inexperienced in a lot of positions,” said Head Coach Matt Brannon. “So we’ve just slowed down. We’ve adjusted our pace of practice.”

The changes start under center, with two-way player Russell Crowe and newcomer Dartez Basham stepping in.

“Those two going into week one will share the duties, and then, both of them can play defense and so we’ll just kind of let it be a competition as we develop the offense,” said Coach Brannon.

The offensive line also has plenty of newcomers as well, one of them is Gill Nicodemus.

“You know, we’re coming into a season of a whole new offensive line,” said Nicodemus. “We’ve got one holdover, Ryder, he’s doing a great job. And we got some young guys stepping up into spots that we really need them. It’s looking promising.”

The defense, on the other hand, should be a strong-suit.

“This year, we’ll be more of a defensive minded team,” said Coach Brannon. “We have more returning starters on that side of the ball, more experience for sure. And so, I feel like we’re probably better defensively than we have been. Last year, we had a really good defense, but we get a lot of those guys back.”

In a preseason scrimmage, Wide Receiver Tyson Sherron saw the defense put to the test.

“The defense held up pretty good,” said Sherron. “We’ve got plenty of playmakers on the defensive side of the ball, so that’s something we’re not really worried about.”

Coach Brannon says the mission is the same.

“The expectations don’t change. The players may change from year to year, but we expect to be competitive in every game that we go into.”

There is a lot to be learned week one when they travel to face Warren East on August 18.

