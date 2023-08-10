Bluegrass Music HOF rolls out the red carpet in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Tonight is the red carpet for Hollywood Independent Music Awards in Owensboro.

The red carpet began at 5:30 p.m. at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.

Todd Tilghman, winner of season 18 of The Voice, will host the awards show.

The “Everything Blue” portion of the awards show is taking place on August 12 from 1 to 5 p.m.

