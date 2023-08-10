Birthday Club
Beaver Dam man facing sexual abuse charge stemming from BG playground incident

Mitchell A. Thompson, 28, of Beaver Dam, was arrested Thursday in connection to an alleged sexual abuse crime that occurred in Bowling Green earlier this week.(Warren County Regional Jail)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – A Beaver Dam man was arrested Thursday after a brief investigation into sexual abuse allegations.

The Bowling Green Police Department said Mitchell A. Thompson, 28, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse.

Police said the incident happened early Sunday morning at Covington Woods Park playground.

“An adult male and female were in Covington Woods Park on the playground,” according to a news release from the BGPD. “The woman told police a man approached her and her boyfriend and grabbed her inappropriately and pulled her towards him.”

Police said Thompson approached the man and woman “during an intimate moment” around 2:44 a.m., according to video surveillance evidence police obtained.

Thompson then allegedly grabbed the woman. The victim’s boyfriend fought Thompson off of her.

Thompson was lodged at the Warren County Regional Jail and remains lodged without a bond.

