‘812′ Day deals happening Saturday at Evansville businesses

812 Day
812 Day(Evansville Flag Competition)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday, August 12, has been dubbed “812″ day.

Several businesses will have special deals.

Organizers with “Evansville Flag Competition” are asking people to come out and support those businesses.

They include Nicholson’s Old Fashioned, Sixth + Zero, and Emerald Design.

Their Facebook page has information on the deals that will be available.

The mayor has proclaimed 8-12 as the inaugural 812 Day.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

