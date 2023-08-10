‘812′ Day deals happening Saturday at Evansville businesses

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday, August 12, has been dubbed “812″ day.

Several businesses will have special deals.

Organizers with “Evansville Flag Competition” are asking people to come out and support those businesses.

They include Nicholson’s Old Fashioned, Sixth + Zero, and Emerald Design.

Their Facebook page has information on the deals that will be available.

The mayor has proclaimed 8-12 as the inaugural 812 Day.

