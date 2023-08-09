Birthday Club
8/9 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - We are on alert for two rounds of storms Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Tri-State in a level 2 of 5 risk for severe storms.

We’re looking to learn more information about a crash involving a jeep, and a motorcycle that shut down traffic for over an hour last night.

Owensboro unveils plans for an 80,000 square foot sports complex, which the city hopes will bring more money to town.

It’s a big day for many kids and teachers across the Tri-State.

Our back to school coverage continues.

Steve Mehling and Haley Kirby will be live all morning as districts prepare for students to arrive.

