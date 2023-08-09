Birthday Club
Warrick Humane Society to hold adoption special

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In honor of serving Warrick County for 40 years, the Warrick Humane Society hoping an adoption special can help empty their kennels.

The humane society says they are at max capacity and all adoptions are 40 percent off between August 9-13.

They are open 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and will be open until 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The Warrick Humane Society is located on Vann Road in Newburgh.

