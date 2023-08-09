Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Warrick County Schools head back to class

Warrick County Schools head back to class
By Haley Kerby and Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Another group of students heading back today, are those in the Warrick County School Corporation.

Our 14 News reporter Haley Kerby is live in Warrick County ahead of the big day for all of their students.

She will be providing updates all morning on how their first day back to school is going.

You can watch that in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toyota Boshoku incident
UPDATE: Victim involved in Toyota Boshoku incident identified
Towne Square Mall
Towne Square Mall closing after nearly half a century in Owensboro
VCSO: Evansville man accused of rape
VCSO: Evansville man accused of rape
Coroner called to crash at Division and Mary Street
Coroner called to crash at Division and Mary Street
Firefighter proposes in Owensville
Firefighter proposes to girlfriend after Owensville Watermelon Festival

Latest News

Lincoln State Park beach closed to swimming
Lincoln State Park beach closed to swimming
Half of EVSC students head back to school
Second half of EVSC students return to class
8/9 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Warrick County Schools head back to class
Warrick County Schools head back to class