Warrick County Schools head back to class

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Another group of students heading back today, are those in the Warrick County School Corporation.

Our 14 News reporter Haley Kerby is live in Warrick County ahead of the big day for all of their students.

She will be providing updates all morning on how their first day back to school is going.

You can watch that in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.