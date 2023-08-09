Traffic Alert: Semi goes off road temporarily closing SR 65, 350 S.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says State Road 65/CR 350 South is temporarily closed.

According to a release, that closure is expected to last about 15 to 20 minutes.

Officials say a semi is off the road in a ditch in the area.

A release shows the sheriff’s office expects the road to be back open by 7 a.m.

