Traffic Alert: Semi goes off road temporarily closing SR 65, 350 S.

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says State Road 65/CR 350 South is temporarily closed.

According to a release, that closure is expected to last about 15 to 20 minutes.

Officials say a semi is off the road in a ditch in the area.

A release shows the sheriff’s office expects the road to be back open by 7 a.m.

