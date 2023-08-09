‘They’re everywhere’: Daviess Co. Animal Shelter has a cat problem

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at the Daviess County Animal Shelter say they are at full capacity and don’t have room for any more cats.

Workers tell us they have almost 200 cats right now with only 64 living outside the facility in foster care.

They say they are waving all adoption fees for those that want an adult cat and offering half-off for kitten adoptions.

Volunteer Kristi Palazzo says she’s never seen the shelter this overwhelmed.

“I’ve never seen this many cats in-house before, but they’re everywhere,” she explains. “They’re everywhere. So, I hope that someone will come out and adopt. It’s a great time to bring your kids out, bring your family out and come visit us.”

Anyone interested in adopting a cat should stop by the shelter, which is located off Highway 81 in Owensboro.

