Strong storm risk shifts south, heavy rainfall still possible

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The latest trend for Wednesday’s storms has taken a more southerly track. While a few strong storms are possible, the best chance for damaging winds and hail will be in Tennessee and southern Missouri. The Tri-State will still pick up rain on Wednesday evening and overnight. Heavy rainfall possible mainly across Western Kentucky, based on the current model data. Rain and clouds should depart the region by Thursday morning. Sunny skies will return and highs will climb into the middle 80s. Friday will be hot and humid with highs near 90. Hot and humid again Saturday with highs in the lower 90s and scattered afternoon storms possible. Temps fall back into the middle 80s for the first part of next week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.