Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Strong storm risk shifts south, heavy rainfall still possible

Soaking rain possible Wednesday night
14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The latest trend for Wednesday’s storms has taken a more southerly track.  While a few strong storms are possible, the best chance for damaging winds and hail will  be in Tennessee and southern Missouri.   The Tri-State will still pick up rain on Wednesday evening and overnight.  Heavy rainfall possible mainly across Western Kentucky, based on the current model data.  Rain and clouds should depart the region by Thursday morning.  Sunny skies will return and highs will climb into the middle 80s.   Friday will be hot and humid with highs near 90.   Hot and humid again Saturday with highs in the lower 90s and scattered afternoon storms possible. Temps fall back into the middle 80s for the first part of next week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toyota Boshoku incident
UPDATE: Victim involved in Toyota Boshoku incident identified
Towne Square Mall
Towne Square Mall closing after nearly half a century in Owensboro
Coroner called to crash at Division and Mary Street
Victim identified in crash at intersection of Division and Mary Street
VCSO: Evansville man accused of rape
VCSO: Evansville man accused of rape
Firefighter proposes in Owensville
Firefighter proposes to girlfriend after Owensville Watermelon Festival

Latest News

8/9 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
8/9 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
On Alert: P.M. Thunderstorms
WFIE 4 - 4:30
8/8 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
Damaging winds, heavy rainfall possible Wednesday
Damaging winds, heavy rainfall possible Wednesday