Second horse dies after racing at Ellis Park, Steward’s Report shows

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A second horse has died after racing on Ellis Park’s track, that’s according to the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

A Stewards Report from July 30th shows that in the 8th race of the day, horse “Holy Moly Abraham” hurt his leg near the 3 furlong pole and threw his rider off.

The report continues to show after getting checked out by vets, it was determined that “Holy Moly Abraham” suffered a “catastrophic injury to his right foreleg” and was euthanized.

