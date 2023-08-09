Second horse dies after racing at Ellis Park, Steward’s Report shows

Birthday Club
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A second horse has died after racing on Ellis Park’s track, that’s according to the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

A Stewards Report from July 30th shows that in the 8th race of the day, horse “Holy Moly Abraham” hurt his leg near the 3 furlong pole and threw his rider off.

The report continues to show after getting checked out by vets, it was determined that “Holy Moly Abraham” suffered a “catastrophic injury to his right foreleg” and was euthanized.

Our 14 News team is working to learn more on the situation.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

