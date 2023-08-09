Second half of EVSC students return to class

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening Wednesday, students with last names K through Z are heading back to school with EVSC.

Our 14 News reporter Steve Mehling is live this morning as the second half of EVSC students prepare for the first day of school.

They’re part of a large list of corporations and districts that are heading back to the classroom.

Warrick County and all Dubois County schools are headed back today too.

As well as Evansville Christian and Day School.

Daviess County, Owensboro, Henderson County, Hancock County, Ohio County and East Gibson Schools also go back today, too.

We also have many of the Evansville Diocese schools returning today too.

EVSC students are not the only ones heading back Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.