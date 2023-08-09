Princeton and North Posey Football Partner for Ambush Cancer Event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton and North Posey High School are joining together for an ‘Ambush Cancer’ night when the two teams face off on the football field on August 25.

Organizers are asking fans to participate in a ‘Red-out’ at the game by wearing Special ‘Ambush Cancer’ t-shirts. Proceeds from the shirts and the event will go to support the Haegele and Huey families, who are both in the midst of battles against cancer. There are both Princeton and North Posey specific t-shirts for the event which are available online. Princeton fans can purchase their shirts at https://prinetonambushcancer2023.itemorder.com/shop/home/.

Face-painting, baskets for auction and a 50/50 raffle will also be part of the event to generate more proceeds for the families.

For more information on the event, visit the North Gibson School Corporation’s Facebook page.

