Owensboro Public Schools awarded over $27k in mini-grants

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Foundation for Excellence awarded several Owensboro schools mini-grants.

Officials say it’s because Owensboro Public School employees donated money to the foundation a few years ago.

Employees say the gifts were handed out Tuesday as part of opening day for staff members.

They say it equals up to $27,000.

The recipients of the mini-grants for school year 2023-24 are as follows:

Foundation mini-grants awarded for 2023-2024 school year:

  • Cravens Elementary School - $1,402 for “Parent and Family Engagement for Bilingual Families.”
  • Cravens Elementary School - $500 for “Sensory Path”
  • Estes Elementary School - $232 for “Opinion Writing Materials”
  • Estes Elementary School - $1,050 for “Lego Robotics Club: Bulldog Bots”
  • Estes Elementary School - $610 for “Inquiry Based Student Learning”
  • Foust Elementary School - $4,000 for “MakerSpace with 3D printer”
  • Hager Preschool - $1,000 for Sensory Project”
  • Newton Parrish Elementary School - $2,397 for “Finch 2.0 Robots for Technology Special”
  • Newton Parrish Elementary School – $1,500 for “Ukuleles”
  • Sutton Elementary School - $1,500 for “Lightspeed Voice Amplification System”
  • Owensboro Middle School - $600 for “Calming Center/Sensory Space”
  • Owensboro Middle School - $800 for “Community Based Instruction”
  • Emerson Academy - $1,000 for “Life Beyond the Classroom”
  • Owensboro High School - $205 for “The OHS Calming Area”
  • Owensboro High School - $500 for “Book Incentives”
  • Owensboro High School - $500 for “Credit Recovery Incentives”
  • Owensboro High School - $1,000 for “2024 Bradshaw History Tour to NYC”
  • Owensboro Innovation Academy - $2,200 for “Pneumatic Power”
  • Owensboro Innovation Academy - $300 for “Holocaust Education Trunks”
  • Owensboro Public Schools District - $750 for “OPS Short Story Collection”
  • Owensboro Public Schools District - $5,250 for “Grow Your Own Staff”

According to a release, those 21 Mini-Grants equaled to a total of $27,296.

