Owensboro Public Schools awarded over $27k in mini-grants

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Foundation for Excellence awarded several Owensboro schools mini-grants.

Officials say it’s because Owensboro Public School employees donated money to the foundation a few years ago.

Employees say the gifts were handed out Tuesday as part of opening day for staff members.

They say it equals up to $27,000.

The recipients of the mini-grants for school year 2023-24 are as follows:

Foundation mini-grants awarded for 2023-2024 school year:

Cravens Elementary School - $1,402 for “Parent and Family Engagement for Bilingual Families.”



Cravens Elementary School - $500 for “Sensory Path”



Estes Elementary School - $232 for “Opinion Writing Materials”



Estes Elementary School - $1,050 for “Lego Robotics Club: Bulldog Bots”



Estes Elementary School - $610 for “Inquiry Based Student Learning”



Foust Elementary School - $4,000 for “MakerSpace with 3D printer”



Hager Preschool - $1,000 for Sensory Project”



Newton Parrish Elementary School - $2,397 for “Finch 2.0 Robots for Technology Special”



Newton Parrish Elementary School – $1,500 for “Ukuleles”



Sutton Elementary School - $1,500 for “Lightspeed Voice Amplification System”



Owensboro Middle School - $600 for “Calming Center/Sensory Space”



Owensboro Middle School - $800 for “Community Based Instruction”



Emerson Academy - $1,000 for “Life Beyond the Classroom”



Owensboro High School - $205 for “The OHS Calming Area”



Owensboro High School - $500 for “Book Incentives”



Owensboro High School - $500 for “Credit Recovery Incentives”



Owensboro High School - $1,000 for “2024 Bradshaw History Tour to NYC”



Owensboro Innovation Academy - $2,200 for “Pneumatic Power”



Owensboro Innovation Academy - $300 for “Holocaust Education Trunks”



Owensboro Public Schools District - $750 for “OPS Short Story Collection”



Owensboro Public Schools District - $5,250 for “Grow Your Own Staff”

According to a release, those 21 Mini-Grants equaled to a total of $27,296.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.