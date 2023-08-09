Owensboro Public Schools awarded over $27k in mini-grants
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Foundation for Excellence awarded several Owensboro schools mini-grants.
Officials say it’s because Owensboro Public School employees donated money to the foundation a few years ago.
Employees say the gifts were handed out Tuesday as part of opening day for staff members.
They say it equals up to $27,000.
The recipients of the mini-grants for school year 2023-24 are as follows:
- Cravens Elementary School - $1,402 for “Parent and Family Engagement for Bilingual Families.”
- Cravens Elementary School - $500 for “Sensory Path”
- Estes Elementary School - $232 for “Opinion Writing Materials”
- Estes Elementary School - $1,050 for “Lego Robotics Club: Bulldog Bots”
- Estes Elementary School - $610 for “Inquiry Based Student Learning”
- Foust Elementary School - $4,000 for “MakerSpace with 3D printer”
- Hager Preschool - $1,000 for Sensory Project”
- Newton Parrish Elementary School - $2,397 for “Finch 2.0 Robots for Technology Special”
- Newton Parrish Elementary School – $1,500 for “Ukuleles”
- Sutton Elementary School - $1,500 for “Lightspeed Voice Amplification System”
- Owensboro Middle School - $600 for “Calming Center/Sensory Space”
- Owensboro Middle School - $800 for “Community Based Instruction”
- Emerson Academy - $1,000 for “Life Beyond the Classroom”
- Owensboro High School - $205 for “The OHS Calming Area”
- Owensboro High School - $500 for “Book Incentives”
- Owensboro High School - $500 for “Credit Recovery Incentives”
- Owensboro High School - $1,000 for “2024 Bradshaw History Tour to NYC”
- Owensboro Innovation Academy - $2,200 for “Pneumatic Power”
- Owensboro Innovation Academy - $300 for “Holocaust Education Trunks”
- Owensboro Public Schools District - $750 for “OPS Short Story Collection”
- Owensboro Public Schools District - $5,250 for “Grow Your Own Staff”
According to a release, those 21 Mini-Grants equaled to a total of $27,296.
